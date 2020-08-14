Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
CFTC commitment of traders: EUR longs increase to 200K (all time largest long position).
Weekly FX speculative positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR long 200K vs 180K long last week. Longs increased by 20K
- GBP short 3K vs 15K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 12K
- JPY long 27K vs 31K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
- CHF long 17K vs 12K long last week. Longs increase by 5K
- AUD short 1K vs 1K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- NZD 0K vs 1K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- CAD short 30k vs 23K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K
Highlights:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
- EUR longs continue to rise and are at new record long position at 200K. The largest short position all time is at -227K
- GBP position has been whittled down to near unchanged after being short by 36K at the beginning of June 2020
- AUD and NZD speculative positions are near unchanged
- CAD shorts are the more or less, the only short currency position (long USD position).
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close