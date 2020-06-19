CFTC Commitments of Traders: Big swings in AUD and EUR
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 16, 2020:
- EUR long 117K vs 96K long last week. Longs increased by 21K.
- GBP short 16K vs 24K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K.
- JPY long 22K vs 17K long last week. Longs increased by 5K.
- CHF long 2K vs 2K long last week. No change
- AUD short 7k vs 37K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 30K
- NZD short 9K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- CAD short 25k vs 26K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
Aussie shorts really threw in the towel but EUR longs continue to pile in. That's a fresh two-year high and a massive one-week move.