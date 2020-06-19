CFTC Commitments of Traders: Big swings in AUD and EUR

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 16, 2020:

  • EUR long 117K vs 96K long last week. Longs increased by 21K. 
  • GBP short 16K vs 24K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K.  
  • JPY long 22K vs 17K long last week. Longs increased by 5K.  
  • CHF long 2K vs 2K long last week. No change
  • AUD short 7k vs 37K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 30K
  • NZD short 9K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • CAD short 25k vs 26K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  Prior week
Aussie shorts really threw in the towel but EUR longs continue to pile in. That's a fresh two-year high and a massive one-week move.

