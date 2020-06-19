CFTC Commitments of Traders: Big swings in AUD and EUR

EUR long 117K vs 96K long last week. Longs increased by 21K.

GBP short 16K vs 24K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K.

JPY long 22K vs 17K long last week. Longs increased by 5K.

CHF long 2K vs 2K long last week. No change



AUD short 7k vs 37K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 30K



NZD short 9K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K



CAD short 25k vs 26K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K



Prior week

Aussie shorts really threw in the towel but EUR longs continue to pile in. That's a fresh two-year high and a massive one-week move.









