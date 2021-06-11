CFTC Commitments of Traders: A bit of a risk off tone

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly US futures positioning data for the week ending June 11, 2021:

  • EUR long 107K vs 109K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
  • GBP long 27K vs 24K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • JPY short 37K vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K
  • CHF long 1K vs flat last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • AUD short 9K vs 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K
  • NZD long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • CAD long 45K vs 49K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
The main move was in buying the yen and selling the Australian dollar. That's a classic risk off trade and reflects the apprehension in broader markets.

Looking at the chart... is AUD/JPY taking a long pause, or topping out? Either way, the next move will be a big one.
