CFTC Commitments of Traders: A bit of a risk off tone

Weekly US futures positioning data for the week ending June 11, 2021:

EUR long 107K vs 109K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K



GBP long 27K vs 24K long last week. Longs increased by 3K



JPY short 37K vs 47K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K

CHF long 1K vs flat last week. Shorts increased by 1K



AUD short 9K vs 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 7K



NZD long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



CAD long 45K vs 49K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K The main move was in buying the yen and selling the Australian dollar. That's a classic risk off trade and reflects the apprehension in broader markets.





Looking at the chart... is AUD/JPY taking a long pause, or topping out? Either way, the next move will be a big one.



