China blocks another Australian export - Australia's Trade minister seeking answers

China has delayed importing some table grapes from Australia. Fears are the industry could be the next casualty in the trade war China has declared on Australia.

Federal Trade Minister Tehan says the government is trying to find answers on why the delay

says he "won't jump to any conclusions"

"About 80 per cent of table grape exports seem to have got in seamlessly.

It seems to be the last 20 per cent where there are some issues.

We're trying to work out what is the cause of the hold-up."



