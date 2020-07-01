China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June: 51.2 (expected 50.5)
This is the privately conducted survey, different to the official conducted one (results out yesterday, link below)
June: 51.2 - highest since December last year
- expected 50.5
- prior 50.7
Output sub index at 52.8 (prior 54) but a 4th month of expansion in a row.
New orders higher on the month
---
We got the official PMIs from China yesterday China official PMIs for June: Manufacturing 50.9 (vs. expected 50.4), Services 54.4 (exp. 53.5)