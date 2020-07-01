China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June: 51.2 (expected 50.5)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the privately conducted survey, different to the official conducted one (results out yesterday, link below) 

June:  51.2 - highest since December last year
  • expected 50.5
  • prior 50.7

Output sub index at 52.8 (prior 54) but a 4th month of expansion in a row.
New orders higher on the month


---
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose