China continues to show muted reaction to trade deal - report

WSJ is now also reporting on the lack of confirmation by the Chinese camp









Adding that the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman today did not even confirm the existence of a deal all the while just mentioning that "any agreement must be mutually beneficial". That is exactly what was reported earlier today here







The full WSJ report (may be gated) can be found here

Again, as a reminder to everyone, silence can be deafening. Trump signed off on the deal yesterday but essentially the Chinese are leaving him hanging right now as we look to go into the weekend. If they continue to keep mum, will he blow up the deal in response?





I'm not sure that's a risk I find worth keeping into the market close given how unpredictable things can be when it comes to Trump and the trade war.





The report notes the more sober mood in Beijing by highlighting that "none of China's state-owned media outlets or economic agencies involved in the trade negotiations made any public statement on Friday about the deal endorsed by Mr. Trump".