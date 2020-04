Inflation data from China, for March

CPI 4.3% y/y (food prices are up 18.3% y/y)

expected 4.9% y/y, prior 5.2%



PPI -1.5% y/y … the deflationary impact of the shutdown is weighing on PPI (its not the only factor but a biggie)

expected -1.1% y/y, prior -0.4%







---





For the oil folks, the latest from OPEC … the meetings will continue on Friday!