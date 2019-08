The smelly stuff hit the fan in Asia on Monday, this was the comments from the PBOC in the yuan:

depreciation of yuan due to trade protectionism, tariffs on Chinese goods







Yep, no 'may' about weaponizing the yuan, its done,.





Now we wait for Trump to order the same for the US dollar … (I've been warning on this for a while. We haven't seen US intervention yet apart from the political rate cut,. Wait for it).