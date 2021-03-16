China Mobile is considering an A-share listing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Plans are said to be at an early stage only.

The NYSE delisted China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom Hong Kong in response to a Trump executive order, one of the last of his administration. 

