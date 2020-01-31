China official PMIs for January: Manufacturing 50.0 (expected 50.0) Services 54.1 (53.0)

The response to these will be - "Just wait until the next one, it'll be much worse".

Difficult to fault that response really. This will impact ahead, for example:
Since posting that another province has followed suite, officials in Heilongjian want firms to stay on holiday until February 10 also. 

Anyway:

  • Manufacturing comes in at 50 vs. expected 50.0, prior 50.2
  • Non-manufacturing comes in at 54.1 vs. expected 53.0, prior 53.5
  • Composite comes in at 53.0 vs. prior 53.4


