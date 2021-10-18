China reportedly considering opening Tencent, Bytedance content to searches from rivals

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports on the matter

This is in part another big change coming from China in trying to stop any major monopolies in the country and is part of another crackdown on the tech sector in general. This was already called upon last month here and it looks like action will be coming soon.

