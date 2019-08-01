China says hopes US does more things that are conducive for trade talks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's commerce ministry

US-China
  • Hopes that US shows sincerity, implements its commitments
  • Says working-level teams are to talk intensively in August
  • US and China can find a solution if both sides' concerns are taken into consideration
  • Says negotiators discussed why trade talks broke down
  • Also discussed principles for future talks
ForexLive
The remarks here definitely can be taken in a more positive light but it isn't exactly brimming with optimism. The good thing is that both sides are talking once again but more work needs to be done before any semblance of a trade deal can be seen coming to fruition.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose