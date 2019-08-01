China says hopes US does more things that are conducive for trade talks

Comments by China's commerce ministry





Hopes that US shows sincerity, implements its commitments

Says working-level teams are to talk intensively in August

US and China can find a solution if both sides' concerns are taken into consideration

Says negotiators discussed why trade talks broke down

Also discussed principles for future talks

The remarks here definitely can be taken in a more positive light but it isn't exactly brimming with optimism. The good thing is that both sides are talking once again but more work needs to be done before any semblance of a trade deal can be seen coming to fruition.



