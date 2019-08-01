China says hopes US does more things that are conducive for trade talks
Comments by China's commerce ministry
- Hopes that US shows sincerity, implements its commitments
- Says working-level teams are to talk intensively in August
- US and China can find a solution if both sides' concerns are taken into consideration
- Says negotiators discussed why trade talks broke down
- Also discussed principles for future talks
The remarks here definitely can be taken in a more positive light but it isn't exactly brimming with optimism. The good thing is that both sides are talking once again but more work needs to be done before any semblance of a trade deal can be seen coming to fruition.