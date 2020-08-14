China says that it has been fulfilling its commitments in Phase One trade deal

China reaffirms that it hopes the US stops discriminating Chinese firms





Says the coronavirus and US restrictions have impacted imports

But it has been fulfilling its commitments on the trade deal

The message here comes ahead of planned talks between the two countries to assess the Phase One trade deal over the weekend. This is largely just some posturing but given how both sides have much at stake, don't expect any major escalation to follow.





The meeting should largely just reaffirm that both sides are still talking and communicating to "do their best" in making the trade deal work. As the saying goes, the show must go on.



