China says that some countries, especially US, have overreacted to the virus outbreak

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





US has not given China any substantive help on the outbreak

US has unceasingly created and spread panic

Hopes that countries will make reasonable, calm and science-based judgements

When all else fails, lay the blame to others. I don't doubt that there is some potential overreaction by many governments and countries to the situation once there is more clarity surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.





However, from a safety protocol, it is better to take strict actions to prevent an epidemic than to be complacent about it. I mean, when you see China shut down almost its entire country because of it, can you really blame everyone else for erring on the side of caution?



