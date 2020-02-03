China says that some countries, especially US, have overreacted to the virus outbreak
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- US has not given China any substantive help on the outbreak
- US has unceasingly created and spread panic
- Hopes that countries will make reasonable, calm and science-based judgements
When all else fails, lay the blame to others. I don't doubt that there is some potential overreaction by many governments and countries to the situation once there is more clarity surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
However, from a safety protocol, it is better to take strict actions to prevent an epidemic than to be complacent about it. I mean, when you see China shut down almost its entire country because of it, can you really blame everyone else for erring on the side of caution?