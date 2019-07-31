China says that trade talks can only progress when US shows enough sincerity

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by China's foreign ministry

Okay, this is very much borderline on official remarks following the trade talks in Shanghai. I reckon if talks went well they wouldn't be commenting as such. USD/JPY is now lingering at the lows for the day at 108.50 currently.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose