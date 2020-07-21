China says will take necessary measures to ensure firms' rights after US blacklist move

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

US China
  • Says the US is abusing export control measures
  • China firmly opposes the move
  • Will take necessary measures to ensure legitimate rights of Chinese firms
This comes after the move by Washington to blacklist 11 Chinese companies in relation to the Xinjiang human rights issue, where the firms blacklisted will not be able to buy components from US companies as a result.
Just be aware that geopolitical tensions between the two countries are still ongoing, but everything is still just for the show at this point in time.

The facade of the Phase One trade deal is what is keeping everything in place and until that falls apart, don't expect markets to take too seriously to the recent squabbles.

