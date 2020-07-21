China says will take necessary measures to ensure firms' rights after US blacklist move

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





Says the US is abusing export control measures

China firmly opposes the move

Will take necessary measures to ensure legitimate rights of Chinese firms

This comes after the move by Washington to blacklist 11 Chinese companie s in relation to the Xinjiang human rights issue, where the firms blacklisted will not be able to buy components from US companies as a result.





Just be aware that geopolitical tensions between the two countries are still ongoing, but everything is still just for the show at this point in time.





The facade of the Phase One trade deal is what is keeping everything in place and until that falls apart, don't expect markets to take too seriously to the recent squabbles.



