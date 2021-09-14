China to provide further supportive measures for small exporters

Chinese state media (China Securities Journal, published by Xinhua News Agency) citing the Vice Commerce Minister.

targeted measures to be launched

supporting small exporters

The most recent manufacturing PMIs from China (for August) show a bit of divergence between the official PMI,

which was 50.1 (and 50.4 in July)

and the Caixin Manufacturing PMI:

49.2 (50.3 in July)

The official PMIs largely focuses on big and state-owned firms. The Caixin / Markit PMIs have a greater representation of firms smaller than the big and SOEs. Supportive measures will be welcomed by the smaller firms.





