China to provide further supportive measures for small exporters
Chinese state media (China Securities Journal, published by Xinhua News Agency) citing the Vice Commerce Minister.
- targeted measures to be launched
- supporting small exporters
The most recent manufacturing PMIs from China (for August) show a bit of divergence between the official PMI,
- which was 50.1 (and 50.4 in July)
and the Caixin Manufacturing PMI:
- 49.2 (50.3 in July)
The official PMIs largely focuses on big and state-owned firms. The Caixin / Markit PMIs have a greater representation of firms smaller than the big and SOEs. Supportive measures will be welcomed by the smaller firms.