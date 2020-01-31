China-US flights to be restricted to 7 airports starting Sunday

China flight entries to be kept to 7 airports

The US also announced that all Americans returning from Hubei province will be quarantined for two weeks.





The French press reported earlier in the week that China demanded that all people being airlifted out of Hubei be quarantined by two weeks. The thinking was that they didn't want to be responsible for an outbreak elsewhere -- something that would trigger anti-China sentiment. The US first said it was going to have a voluntary quarantine but it now appears as though they have fallen in line.

