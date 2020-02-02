China will limit short-selling on market reopen on Monday

China will not allow short selling on their stock markets when they reopen for trade on Monday 3 February 2020

The information comes via unnamed sources cited at Reuters . saying China's regulator (China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)) had issued a verbal directive to brokerages to not permit clients selling borrowed stocks.

It was not clear if the suspension - which was first reported on Sunday by Chinese media outlet 21st Century Business Herald - would be extended beyond Monday, one of the sources said.



