China will limit short-selling on market reopen on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China will not allow short selling on their stock markets when they reopen for trade on Monday 3 February 2020 

The information comes via unnamed sources cited at Reuters . saying China's regulator (China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)) had issued a verbal directive to brokerages to not permit clients selling borrowed stocks.
  • It was not clear if the suspension - which was first reported on Sunday by Chinese media outlet 21st Century Business Herald - would be extended beyond Monday, one of the sources said.
Over the weekend Adam outlined various other stabilisation measures being taken in China:
On the PBOC cash injection, its not as big as it seems:
Its going to be an "interesting" welcome to the new year for financial markets in China today.

China will not allow short selling on their stock markets when they reopen for trade on Monday 3 February 2020 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose