China's NHC says 1 week is sufficient to recover from a mild bout of coronavirus

China's National Health Commission says one week is sufficient to recover for those presenting with mild coronavirus symptoms 

  • Mild symptoms are what they describe as a fever but not pneumonia
I guess if you are feeling a bit crook its best to present early. And, on the bright side if this is the case we should be seeing some cessation of the outbreak soon enough? Hopefully. 

