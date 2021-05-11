China's once a decade population census shows population growth has slowed dramatically

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's government has published the census data. Main points:

  • China still the world's most populous nation, population in 2020 of 1.41 billion
  • around 18% of the world's population
  • popn growth is 0.53% per year (slowing from a decade ago at 0.57%)
  • over 60s account for 18.7% of total popn, up nearly 5.4% from the previous census count (from 13%)
China dropped the final parts of the one-child policy in 2015. 



