China's once a decade population census shows population growth has slowed dramatically
China's government has published the census data. Main points:
- China still the world's most populous nation, population in 2020 of 1.41 billion
- around 18% of the world's population
- popn growth is 0.53% per year (slowing from a decade ago at 0.57%)
- over 60s account for 18.7% of total popn, up nearly 5.4% from the previous census count (from 13%)
China dropped the final parts of the one-child policy in 2015.