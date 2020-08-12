China's People's Daily - "Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory"

China state media:

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory. Any attempt that denies and challenges the "one-China principle" is doomed to fail.







China moved on Hong Kong and the concern now is they will do the same on Taiwan. Less than democratic regimes are moving ahead of the US November election to get as much as they can while US leadership is weak and ineffective. I said the same a few months ago prior to the fall of HK, and got the usual Trumpkin objections. They were wrong then and remain so.





