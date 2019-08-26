More on China's 'wants to resolve trade war' comments today. Just after they hiked tariffs?
On Friday China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods.
Following this US President Trump announced a tit-for-tat tariff hike on Chinese goods.
Now we have China's Vice Premier Liu He cited in a Chinese morning newspaper:
- China is willing to resolve trade dispute with US and the country opposes escalation of trade war
I'm not sure this is not anything more than posturing politics given the latest round was kicked off by China's Friday announcement. Others may have a different view, but there you go.
