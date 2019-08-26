More on China's 'wants to resolve trade war' comments today. Just after they hiked tariffs?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On Friday China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Following this US President Trump announced a tit-for-tat tariff hike on Chinese goods.

Now we have China's Vice Premier Liu He cited in a Chinese morning newspaper: 
I'm not sure this is not anything more than posturing politics given the latest round was kicked off by China's Friday announcement. Others may have a different view, but there you go.

On Friday China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods.As an earlier caption reads: "Don't step in the trade deal!"

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose