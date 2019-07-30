China's Xi says economic situation is good overall

Comments by China president Xi Jinping via state media





Hopes everyone will correctly recognise China's current economic situation

Global environment, domestic conditions are having profound, complicated changes

Long-term positive trend for China economy remains unchanged

Efforts to improve economic structure will not be smooth

Just be aware that China's Politburo met up earlier today to review economic conditions in the country as well as make plans for 2H economic work during the meeting.





I reckon the measures and assessment will be formally announced some time in the near future but Xi's message is as good as an official stance if anything else.



