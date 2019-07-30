China's Xi says economic situation is good overall
Comments by China president Xi Jinping via state media
- Hopes everyone will correctly recognise China's current economic situation
- Global environment, domestic conditions are having profound, complicated changes
- Long-term positive trend for China economy remains unchanged
- Efforts to improve economic structure will not be smooth
Just be aware that China's Politburo met up earlier today to review economic conditions in the country as well as make plans for 2H economic work during the meeting.
I reckon the measures and assessment will be formally announced some time in the near future but Xi's message is as good as an official stance if anything else.