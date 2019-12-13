Chinese diplomat: A trade deal with us needs mutual respect, equality

Comments by Chinese diplomat, Lu Kang, on trade









Part of me thinks that they are hinting at something - perhaps they still don't see the tariffs exchange for their firm commitments as being on equal terms. But it could also be just some neutral messaging in trying not to reveal anything just yet.







If we do see a trade deal struck, I reckon both sides will be able to keep a trade truce for a good few months - or even up to a year - but eventually, either one will start alluding to the other "not living up to the bargain" and that is when the war begins again.