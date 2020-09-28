Chinese foreign ministry repeats opposition to US 'bullying' over TikTok

The saga continues

The latest development in this space is that a judge in Washington has granted a preliminary injunction to temporarily block Trump's order banning Apple and Google from offering TikTok downloads on their respective app stores.





However, the Global Times reports that the ruling doesn't make any difference and that China will do all it can to prevent TikTok from falling into the hands of the US.





In the bigger picture, this relates to the battle between both countries which could end up in a worst-case scenario of a large-scale decoupling over the next decade.



