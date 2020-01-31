Chinese markets return next week but at least two-thirds of the economy will stay shut

Fourteen provinces and cities have said that businesses need not start operations until at least the second week of February





As mentioned earlier, the longer that the virus outbreak disrupts the Chinese economy, the bigger the impact it will have on the global economy as well.





This heat map drawn up also doesn't make for good reading as it shows how heavily global trade may be disrupted by China's prolonged break/self-quarantine:







As such, even with Chinese markets returning next week, it may yet be a fight to avoid a bloodbath as the economy is nowhere near operating at full capacity until there is more clarity over the virus outbreak.

