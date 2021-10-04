CNN report that Biden tells House progressives spending package needs to be between $1.9 tln and $2.2 tln

Via a CNN report, citing two sources

Biden in a virtual meeting with a group of House progressives on Monday

said the top line of the social safety net package needs to come down to somewhere between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion

Biden told the group, according to one of the sources, that was the range he felt Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema would accept but did not specify further within that range.

Climbing down from higher numbers earlier. Less fiscal boost will not be as positive for markets looking for stimulus, but on the other hand getting the thing passed will be positive.



