Coronavirus - Australia to remain closed for four to five years

This via an opinion piece in the Nikkei.

I think Australia will remain closed for four to five years.

The basis of the opinion is that

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new four-stage plan to greater freedom from coronavirus restrictions, the ban on outbound travel for vaccinated Australians will not be lifted until 80% of the population is vaccinated.

Morrison believes 70% of Australians will be vaccinated by the end of the year. But reaching 80% " is going to be a herculean task," according to Dr. Rob Grenfell of Australia's science agency, the CSIRO. "Yes, we could do it but it is a matter of how long it will take," he said, meaning Australia will remain closed well into next year at a minimum.

Australia has been 'closed' since about the end of March last year ... so three and a half years or so to go!









This from the local media here in Australia (Australian Financial Review) on the rollout progress so far:











