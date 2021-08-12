Coronavirus - Australia to remain closed for four to five years

This via an opinion piece in the Nikkei. 

  • I think Australia will remain closed for four to five years. 
The basis of the opinion is that 
  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new four-stage plan to greater freedom from coronavirus restrictions, the ban on outbound travel for vaccinated Australians will not be lifted until 80% of the population is vaccinated.
  • Morrison believes 70% of Australians will be vaccinated by the end of the year. But reaching 80% " is going to be a herculean task," according to Dr. Rob Grenfell of Australia's science agency, the CSIRO. "Yes, we could do it but it is a matter of how long it will take," he said, meaning Australia will remain closed well into next year at a minimum.
Australia has been 'closed' since about the end of March last year ... so three and a half years or so to go!

Link to the Nikkei piece is here if you'd like to check it out. 

This from the local media here in Australia (Australian Financial Review) on the rollout progress so far:
