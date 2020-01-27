Coronavirus case confirmed in Germany - its first

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

German media report the first confirmed case

  • man from the district of Starnberg
  • in a clinically good condition and is medically monitored and isolated
Via Süddeutsche Zeitung, a daily newspaper in Germany.

Add Germany to this list, countries with confirmed cases:
  • - China
  • - United States
  • - France
  • - Japan
  • - South Korea
  • - Taiwan
  • - Singapore
  • - Thailand
  • - Australia
  • - Nepal
  • - Vietnam
  • - Hong Kong
  • - Macau
  • - Malaysia
  • - Canada
  • - Cambodia
  • - Sri Lanka

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose