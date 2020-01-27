Coronavirus case confirmed in Germany - its first

German media report the first confirmed case

man from the district of Starnberg



in a clinically good condition and is medically monitored and isolated



Via Süddeutsche Zeitung, a daily newspaper in Germany.





Add Germany to this list, countries with confirmed cases:

- China



- United States



- France



- Japan



- South Korea



- Taiwan



- Singapore



- Thailand



- Australia



- Nepal



- Vietnam



- Hong Kong



- Macau



- Malaysia



- Canada



- Cambodia



- Sri Lanka





