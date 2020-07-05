Coronavirus case spike sends Spain into second local lockdown in 24 hours

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A jump in coronavirus cases in the country's northwest, the Galicia region, residents of La Marina told not to leave the area

This is a 2nd new local lockdown in Spain 
  • effects 70,000 people 
  • bars and restaurants to reduce capacity by half
  • face masks will be compulsory, even if people are outdoors on beaches or at swimming pools
Spain Galicia region La Marina




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose