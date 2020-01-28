Coronavirus - confirmed cases across the world now 4,295. Death toll at 106.

4,295 confirmed cases

  • 106 fatalities
  • 855+ in serious/critical condition
  • 15 countries reporting cases

Here is the progression:
  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 4,295


more to come  

Note that the WHO has still not declared the Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. WTF are they smoking there?


