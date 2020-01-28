Coronavirus - confirmed cases across the world now 4,295. Death toll at 106.

4,295 confirmed cases



106 fatalities



855+ in serious/critical condition



15 countries reporting cases







Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 4,295



Here is the progression:





more to come





Note that the WHO has still not declared the Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. WTF are they smoking there?







