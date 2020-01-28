Coronavirus - Hubei province on China confirms nearly 1300 new cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CCTV in China with the news of 1291 new cases confirmed in the province

Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, is a city in Hubei



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose