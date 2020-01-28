Coronavirus update: Shanghai confirms 13 new cases, Henan confirms another 40

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

We'll get the official briefing out of China at the top of the hour, these now via various sources 

  • People's Daily for the Shanghai #
  • CCTV for the Henan #

