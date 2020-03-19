Coronavirus - New York City Mayor DeBlasio says expects to run out of medical supplies in 2 to 3 weeks

Says calls on Trump to bring in military to help

CNN report, via Bloomberg





His comments on getting help from the military military have been about overnight:

"President Trump has to mobilize the United States military to fully act in the coronavirus situation," de Blasio said Wednesday on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360." "I want their medical teams, which are first-rate, I want their logistical support, I want their ability to get stuff from factories all over the country where they're needed most," he added. "The only force in America that can do it effectively and quickly is the United States military, and they are being sidelined right now by Donald Trump when he should be calling them to the front. This is the front right now."



The Mayor renewed his call at his presser Thursday. Also:

He also touted a long list of items he said the city needs in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The haul includes 15,000 ventilators, 3 million special N95 masks, 50 million surgical masks and 25 million each of surgical gowns, coveralls, gloves and face masks - all of which the city requires within the next two to three weeks, Hizzoner said.





