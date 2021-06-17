Democrats could spend as much as $6 trillion on infrastructure package - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Democrats could attempt huge spending if bi-partisan talks break down

Democrats could attempt huge spending if bi-partisan talks break down
Politico reports that Senate Democrats are mulling an infrastructure bill that could cost $6 trillion if bi-partisan talks break down.

Meanwhile, there has been some progress on a bi-partisan deal on infrastructure that would include $579 billion in new spending.

Democrats could also opt for a larger bill passed on party lines later, even if the bi-partisan bill passes.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose