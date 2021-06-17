Democrats could spend as much as $6 trillion on infrastructure package - report
Democrats could attempt huge spending if bi-partisan talks break down
Politico reports that Senate Democrats are mulling an infrastructure bill that could cost $6 trillion if bi-partisan talks break down.
Meanwhile, there has been some progress on a bi-partisan deal on infrastructure that would include $579 billion in new spending.
Democrats could also opt for a larger bill passed on party lines later, even if the bi-partisan bill passes.