Despite the Ford Mustang being such a great car here is why you shouldn't rush out and buy stock in FORD

I love these stories. This is why thinking Ford motor cars are such a great products should not prompt you to buy stock in FORD.

Just about every time Ford Motor makes big news, some investors mistakenly buy shares of Forward Industries, a tiny maker of carrying cases for medical monitoring systems and other electronic devices. That's because Forward Industries (FORD), which is worth just $10 million, trades under the ticker symbol "FORD." The iconic Ford Motor (F) has the ticker symbol of "F."

Efficient market LOLs. Could only get better if you really like your medical equipment carrying case and go and buy some shares in F.















