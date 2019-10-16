DUP leader says sources suggesting deal are 'talking nonsense'

Arlene Foster shoots down the report of a deal

Replying to the RTE report that 'EU sources' say the DUP has agreed on the major sticking points to a deal, DUP leader Arlene Foster says it's not true:





EU sources' are talking nonsense. Discussions continue. Needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support.



Cable back down to 1.2787 but it hasn't given back all the gains.





Connelly has gotten into a bit of a war of words now, after his sources were criticized:





At the risk of getting into a source arms race, I have four sources confirming the original report



The implication here is that Foster is playing coy. What is curious is that Connelly's sources were from the EU when negotiations are between the UK and DUP.







To add another name to the list. UTV political editor Ken Reid says there has been movement on consent.



