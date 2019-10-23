DUP's Wilson says would welcome a general election

Even if one were to take place tomorrow

Says need fundamental changes to the Brexit deal for DUP to support it

The government lost the programme motion vote yesterday by 14 votes. In other words, you could say that Johnson got DUP-ed.





If all goes well with a Brexit extension and Johnson unpauses the WAB legislation, the next thing to watch for is whether or not the DUP would back a customs union amendment. That may yet spoil Johnson's party and send us back to square one.



