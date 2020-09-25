Durable goods orders and more Fedspeak are on the US agenda

Durable goods orders coming up next





Markets are in a sour mood once again with S&P 500 futures down 10 points to erase yesterday's gain.





The risk on the economic calendar is from durable goods orders at the bottom of the hour. The August prelim report is forecast to show a 1.4% rise along with a 0.8% climb in the non-defense capital goods orders category. I don't see this report being a market mover.





In terms of Fedspeak, we've already heard from 13 (!) of them already this week including Williams, who will speak twice more today at 1300 GMT and 1910 GMT. We'll also hear from George at 1615 GMT.





The collective message from the Fed so far this week has been clear: We've done enough for now and will wait and see.

