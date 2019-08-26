Dutch government in talks with 325 British-based companies that are considering relocating after Brexit
UK Times with the report, saying "puts thousands of jobs at risk". Well, yeah.
Sony and Panasonic this year unveiled plans to move their European bases to the Netherlands
A string of media companies, including Bloomberg and the Discovery television channel, are also moving some London-based staff to Amsterdam
It sounds like Amsterdam may be getting an influx of people. I hope it doesn't get too clogged.
I'll see myself out.
Link is here, Times is gated.