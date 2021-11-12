A look at the global covid situation as Dutch government orders a three-week partial lockdown

This is the first western European lockdown of this wave of covid-19

The Dutch government announced a three-week partial lockdown that will include:

Closing bars, restaurants and supermarkets at 8 pm

Playing sports matches in empty stadiums

Urging people to work from home

Stores selling non-essential items closing at 6 pm About 72% of all the population of the Netherlands is fully vaccinated.



Earlier today, Austria's government said it was likely to initiate a lockdown for unvaccinated people.

This chart shows where case counts have been accelerating in the past two weeks:



Everyone is absolutely done with covid but the virus might have other ideas.







There are two things to notice on this chart: Germany cases are at a record and US cases are plateauing at a high level. Both aren't good. Around 1200 people in the US are dying daily from covid.









