Economic calendar due from Asia today (fight club begins at 0100GMT)

The first US election debate between Trump and Biden begins at 9pm NY time, which is 0100GMT.

Apart from that, its a packed agenda.





2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for prior -4.5% m/m 2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for September expected -1.4%

prior -1.6%

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index



2301 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for September prior -14



2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for August (preliminary) expected 1.4% m/m, prior 8.7%

expected -13.4% y/y, prior -15.5% 2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for August expected 2.0% m/m, prior -3.3%

expected -4.5% y/y, prior -4.2% 0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September, final Business Confidence

Activity Outlook

Preliminaries and priors are here NZ - ANZ preliminary business confidence (September) -26.0 (prior -41.8)

0100 GMT China official PMIs

expected 51.3, prior 51.0 Non manufacturing expected 54.7, prior 55.2 Composite ManufacturingNon manufacturingComposite

prior 54.5

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation in the 3-5 years left until maturity window 0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for August expected -0.1% m/m, prior -0.1%

expected 2.1% y/y, prior 2.4% 0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for expected 0.0% m/m, prior 12.0% 0145 GMT China PMI again, Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI expected 53.1, prior 53.1

And then the decks are clear for Donald vs Joe at 0200 GMT. Scheduled to go for 90 minutes.