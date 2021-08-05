Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Gov Low speaking, and a separate RBA Statement

Plenty to come from the Reserve Bank of Australia 

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for July

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 57.8

2300 GMT  - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe
  • speaking in front of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
  • will be doing so online with Sydney in lockdown

2330 GMT Japan wages data for June Labor cash earnings expected
  • 1.7% y/y, prior 1.9%
2330GMT Japan Household spending for June
  • expected 0.1% y/y, prior 11.6%
2350 GMT Japan FX reserves, July

0130 GMT RBA Statement on Monetary Policy(SoMP)

  • We get this 4 times a year
  • will contain revisions to the Bank's forecasts. 
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

At some stage during the session (the time is not fixed) we should get trade data from China for July.  



