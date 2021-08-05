Economic calendar due from Asia today - RBA Gov Low speaking, and a separate RBA Statement
Plenty to come from the Reserve Bank of Australia
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for July
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 57.8
- speaking in front of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics
- will be doing so online with Sydney in lockdown
2330 GMT Japan wages data for June Labor cash earnings expected
- 1.7% y/y, prior 1.9%
- expected 0.1% y/y, prior 11.6%
0130 GMT RBA Statement on Monetary Policy(SoMP)
- We get this 4 times a year
- will contain revisions to the Bank's forecasts.
- I'll have more to come on this separately