Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 13 August 2019

2100 GMT from New Zealand, REINZ house sales info.

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Prices for July

prior -0.7% m/m

NZD can get a wiggle on this data point, while its not core inflation it can nevertheless impact. Rising inflation is perceived as bullish a currency (and vice versa)

2250GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speaks

2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence

prior 115.8

2350 GMT Japan PPI for July

expected 0.1% m/m, prior -0.5%

expected -0.5% y/y, prior -0.1%

Does not tend to move yen upon release to any great extent.

0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for July

Business Confidence prior 2

Business Conditions prior 3

I'll have more to come on this separately

Of most focus will be the PBOC yuan mid rate setting, just after 0115GMT. Even more interest in it today after this:







