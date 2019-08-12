Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 13 August 2019
2100 GMT from New Zealand, REINZ house sales info.
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Prices for July
- prior -0.7% m/m
- NZD can get a wiggle on this data point, while its not core inflation it can nevertheless impact. Rising inflation is perceived as bullish a currency (and vice versa)
2250GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speaks
2330 GMT Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence
- prior 115.8
2350 GMT Japan PPI for July
- expected 0.1% m/m, prior -0.5%
- expected -0.5% y/y, prior -0.1%
- Does not tend to move yen upon release to any great extent.
0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for July
- Business Confidence prior 2
- Business Conditions prior 3
- I'll have more to come on this separately
Of most focus will be the PBOC yuan mid rate setting, just after 0115GMT. Even more interest in it today after this: