Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 29 September 2020
None of the below should be of much immediate impact. The BOJ will be interesting though, there may be some changes in comments from the Bank given new Prime Minister was approved by his party on the 14th, just prior to the BOJ meeting.
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 93.5
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for September - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.3%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1%
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the September meeting
- the Summary precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.