Economic calendar due from Asia today - Tuesday 29 September 2020

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 93.5

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for September - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.3%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.3%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1%

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the September meeting

the Summary precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.



