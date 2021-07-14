Economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report, China GDP + activity data

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for July

prior 4.4%

0130 GMT China home price data for June

0130GMT Australian employment report for June

Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately