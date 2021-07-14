Economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report, China GDP + activity data

A busy data agenda ahead for the session. 

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for July

  • prior 4.4% 

0130 GMT China home price data for June

0130GMT Australian employment report for June

  • Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

I'll have more to come on this separately 

0200 GMT China Q2 GDP

  • expected +1.2% q/q and +8.1% y/y

  • prior was +0.6% q/q and +18.3% y/y

0200 GMT China activity data for

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 7.8%, prior was 8.8%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 12.1%, prior was 15.4%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 11.0%, prior was 12.4%

I'll have more to come on this separately 



