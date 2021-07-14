Economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report, China GDP + activity data
A busy data agenda ahead for the session.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for July
prior 4.4%
0130 GMT China home price data for June
0130GMT Australian employment report for June
Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%
0200 GMT China Q2 GDP
expected +1.2% q/q and +8.1% y/y
prior was +0.6% q/q and +18.3% y/y
0200 GMT China activity data for
Industrial Production y/y
expected 7.8%, prior was 8.8%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 12.1%, prior was 15.4%
Retail Sales y/y,
expected 11.0%, prior was 12.4%