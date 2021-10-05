Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - The RBNZ is expected to hike its cash rate
Its a very sparse data docket today.
Coming up at 0100 GMT is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement. A hike to the cash rate is expected.
Earlier:
- RBNZ to proceed cautiously with hikes; scope for NZD sell-the-fact - Credit Agricole
- ANZ says the New Zealand Q3 QSBO helps make the case for an RBNZ rate hike
- RBNZ strategy: Hikes coming but analysts not bullish
- RBNZ 'shadow board' split on cash rate hike recommendation
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday - preview