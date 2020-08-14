Not much in the European morning to shake things up















The rise in Treasury yields was the main story overnight, as we saw 10-year yields move up to near 0.72% but are keeping closer to 0.70% so far today.

Equities were more mixed in general but US futures are keeping slightly higher currently.

Elsewhere, gold and silver traded higher yesterday but are still not really hinting at any major moves for the time being. Other major currencies aren't doing much as ranges are still relatively narrow.





Looking ahead, there is little on the agenda to shake things up in the session ahead as the market will stick to look at the familiar themes for any clues later today.





US stimulus talks, risk sentiment, precious metals' volatility, and some anticipation - possible headlines - on the US-China meeting are factors to consider before the weekend.





0630 GMT - Switzerland July producer and import prices

An indication of price pressures in the Swiss economy, which hasn't been faring too well amid the fallout from the virus outbreak; and that will continue to allow the SNB to maintain their current policy stance.





0645 GMT - France July final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, they aren't expected to have much - if any - impact on markets whatsoever.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions should show an improvement relative to May but remain below pre-virus levels overall. The focus will stay on how sustainable the recovery will be in the coming months, so the data here isn't of much impact.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 GDP second reading

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the second reading, it isn't expected to have much impact on markets given what we already know by now.





That's all for the session ahead.




