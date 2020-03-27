Equities continue to keep lower so far on the session

US futures are down by over 2%

And a similar mood is shared across the main European indices as well with the DAX down by 2.3%, CAC 40 down by 2.5%, UK FTSE down by 2.4% currently.





The risk mood is keeping more on the defensive side, with the dollar recouping earlier losses from the day as well in the European morning. However, the greenback isn't really pushing the issue with EUR/USD staying near 1.1000 and USD/JPY still under 109.00.





After solid gains in the equities space over the past few days, the market appears to be taking a bit of a breather as investors may be cautious ahead of the weekend.





However, Wall Street is a different beast and I would wait for the start of US trading before drawing conclusions about how the week is going to end.



